Titan Robotics Unveils the Cronus at CES 2017

Titan Robotics, a leading manufacturer of industrial 3D printers, introduces the next generation of 3D printing hardware, the Cronus, a multi-gantry 3D printer that uses five print heads working together on a single part. Titan Robotics began building the first commercial multi-head machine using Autodesk’s Project Escher technology in 2016. The technology that originally came from Project Escher intelligently distributes tool paths between multiple print heads working in unison on a single printer and is now a part of the company’s additive manufacturing software, Autodesk® Netfabb®.

Titan Robotics will officially unveil the Cronus at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 5 – 9, 2017 (Booth 42441) where show attendees will be able to see the breakthrough technology in action. Combined with Autodesk Netfabb’s collaborative multi-head 3D printing technology, the Cronus provides a groundbreaking new solution for the additive manufacturing industry, allowing users to 3D print industrial scale parts at higher speeds and with greater detail than with traditional single-head 3D printing.

“It’s really exciting to upend what has been traditionally been regarded as a desktop prototyping technology and show that it’s a powerful way to make large parts – such as molds and fixtures – out of high performance materials,” said Andreas Bastian, Principal Research Scientist at Autodesk.

Titan Robotics uses its proven concepts and technology to minimize any compromise to detail or accuracy when printing large, complex parts on the Cronus. When printing on a large scale, Titan Robotics knows precision, rigidity and durability of the machine are crucial to ensure a successful print. That is why the foundation of the Cronus is a welded steel, precision machined frame fitted with the highest quality components, such as 16mm ballscrews, profiled linear rails and Yaskawa servo motors.

“At Titan Robotics, we know what it takes to make a truly industrial large-format 3D printer,” said Titan Robotics Founder and CEO, Clay Guillory. “This collaborative control technology is going to change everything we know about 3D printing and CNC manufacturing.”

A versatile design allows the Cronus to be fitted with various types of tool heads for subtractive and additive manufacturing, including pellet extruders to allow for extremely fast fabrication of large parts at 5 lbs/hour per print head.

The Cronus has a standard build volume of 72x30x20 inches, but can be customized to a customer’s needs. While open air printing is possible for PLA and PETG, the Cronus is also available with a fully heated enclosure to allow for use with higher temperature plastics such as ABS, PC+PBT and other polycarbonate blends.

“Machines running collaborative multi-head 3D printing technology require a higher level of precision than is typical of large format deposition systems. This is why we’re excited to use the Cronus as an ongoing development platform,” said Bastian of the Cronus.

The Cronus will be available for commercial sale February 2017, for more information email info@titan3drobotics.com.

About Titan Robotics

Titan Robotics is a leader in manufacturing large-format, custom 3D printers that are built to lasT. Founded by mechanical engineer Clay Guillory in 2014, Titan fabricates every 3D printer using the highest quality components and precision machined American-made steel at its facility in Colorado Springs, Co. Titan’s flagship industrial 3D printer, the Atlas, is one of the largest FFF 3D printers on the market, with build volumes up to 42x42x48 inches, and can reliably print in high temperature plastics thanks to an industrial heated enclosure. More at www.Titan3DRobotics.com